Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,940 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VWO opened at $39.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

