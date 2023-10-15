Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lifted by Brooklyn FI LLC

Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 131,460 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brooklyn FI LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.