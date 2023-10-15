Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Holdings Lifted by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,574,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2,692.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 51,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 49,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VIS opened at $194.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $159.97 and a 12 month high of $213.00.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.