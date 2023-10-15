Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 23,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $6.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $423.04. The stock had a trading volume of 992,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,392. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $427.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.18. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $300.35 and a fifty-two week high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.