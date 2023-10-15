Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,486 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CB opened at $210.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.33.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

