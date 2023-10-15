Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.10 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $270.30 and a one year high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.