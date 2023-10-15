Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.14 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

