Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 4,128 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,068,000,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

MU stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.86.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,123 shares of company stock worth $16,680,740 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

