Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,395,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $324.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.91. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.10 and a 1-year high of $358.02. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.