Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.13. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

