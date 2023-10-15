Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simon Property Group news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $107.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.14 and a one year high of $133.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.50%.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.