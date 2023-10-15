Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $173.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $186.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $212.82.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.