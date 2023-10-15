Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $164.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

