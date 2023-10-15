Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,849,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $285.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average of $288.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.16 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

