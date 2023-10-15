Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,263,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,438,966,000 after buying an additional 170,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,705,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,344,801,000 after buying an additional 762,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,209,000 after buying an additional 23,366 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. Citigroup upped their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $147.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $116.08 and a twelve month high of $182.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.40 and a 200 day moving average of $155.59.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

