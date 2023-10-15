Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after acquiring an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $930.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $924.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.43 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

