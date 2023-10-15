Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Down 1.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

