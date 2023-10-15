Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,548.03, for a total value of $305,763.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,492.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,552.70 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,249.36 and a 52-week high of $2,750.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,522.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,527.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $40.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,721.00 to $2,742.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,793.95.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

