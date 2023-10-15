Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Up 45.5% in September

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 94,304.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,742 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,244.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 279,113 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $33,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,490.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 68,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after buying an additional 28,878 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTWV opened at $115.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.794 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

