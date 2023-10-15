Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Tower View Wealth Management LLC

Tower View Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.66. The stock had a trading volume of 232,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,322. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.47. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $191.89 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

