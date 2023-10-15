Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,478,790,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $396.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $317.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.13 and its 200-day moving average is $396.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $328.02 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.