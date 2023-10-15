Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,166.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOG stock opened at $251.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.36 and a 1 year high of $262.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

