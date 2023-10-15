Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Lindbrook Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,327,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 7.9% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $74,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,034,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,121. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

