Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,465 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $53.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

