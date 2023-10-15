Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Satovsky Asset Management LLC

Satovsky Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Satovsky Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $213.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $179.14 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

