Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 15.8% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,269,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.14 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

