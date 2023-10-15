Vecima Networks (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTFGet Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.68 and last traded at $12.68. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

