Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS) Short Interest Down 18.2% in September

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the September 15th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Verde Clean Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGAS opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 8.38. Verde Clean Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.00.
Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verde Clean Fuels
Verde Clean Fuels Company Profile
Verde Clean Fuels, Inc, a renewable energy company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, municipal solid waste, and mixed plastics, as well as natural gas, including synthetic natural gas and other feedstocks, into gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology.
