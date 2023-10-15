Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 227 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

