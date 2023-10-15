Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $109.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.96. General Electric has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $117.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.80%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

