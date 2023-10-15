Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,836 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $4,743,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,548,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $883.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $853.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $426.41 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

