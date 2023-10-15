Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $131.37 and a one year high of $243.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

