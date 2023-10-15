Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.90 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 0.8% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare
In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
HCA stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.
HCA Healthcare Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
