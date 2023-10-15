Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,396,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,027,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,280,000 after purchasing an additional 635,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $93.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.27. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $95.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

