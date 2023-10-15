Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 83,962,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,365,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,268 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620,532 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,245,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.37 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.