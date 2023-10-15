Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Cencora makes up approximately 0.7% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total transaction of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,052 shares of company stock worth $258,580,567 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $188.98 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.76 and a 52-week high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.63%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

