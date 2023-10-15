Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,786 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,786 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.6% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 317.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG opened at $74.62 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.95.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

