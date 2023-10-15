Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,807 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 454,688 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 345,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.40 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $61.99 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

