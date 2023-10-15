VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total value of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,185.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,954 shares of company stock worth $3,569,234 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.81 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.47.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

