Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,037 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $95.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $372.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.67.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

