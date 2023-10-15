Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading Down 1.1%

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.53). Approximately 3,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 36,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

Virgin Wines UK Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of £24.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,433.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 38.

Get Virgin Wines UK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy Simon Wright purchased 100,000 shares of Virgin Wines UK stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £44,000 ($53,855.57). 26.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. The company also provides gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Wines UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Wines UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.