Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Update

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

NYSE CBH opened at $8.54 on Friday. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

