Visa (NYSE:V) Earns Neutral Rating from Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.97 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $275.14.

Shares of V opened at $237.67 on Thursday. Visa has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.35. The stock has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

