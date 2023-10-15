VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in VMware by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Down 0.5 %

VMW opened at $177.76 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.72 and a fifty-two week high of $181.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.40 and a 200-day moving average of $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a return on equity of 113.34% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.25.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

