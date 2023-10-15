VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Update

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,630,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in VNET Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in VNET Group by 1,698.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNET Group stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. VNET Group has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $251.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.65 million. VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that VNET Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VNET shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on VNET Group in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

