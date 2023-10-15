Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,927 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vuzix worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vuzix by 6.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vuzix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 4.8% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,425,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,768,000 after acquiring an additional 100,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,568,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 73,145 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vuzix alerts:

Insider Activity at Vuzix

In related news, Director Edward William Jr. Kay bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,945.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of Vuzix stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. 536,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $200.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.98. Vuzix Co. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $6.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 259.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.72%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vuzix Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vuzix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.