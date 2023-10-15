Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.58 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

