Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Increased by BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. 4,603,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.05 and a 12 month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

