Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,603,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $165.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

