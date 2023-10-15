Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $573.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.40 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $499.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.00.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.